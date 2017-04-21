April 21 Damf Inwestycje SA:

* Informed on Thursday that Damf Invest SA bought 42.86 percent stake in the company through its unit Patro Invest Sp. z o.o.

* Before the transaction Patro Invest Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company Source text for Eikon:

