Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
(Corrects story from April 21. Corrects yoy difference in acquired liabilities in Q1 in headline and in body text to 40 pct decrease from 8 pct decrease. Company corrected its own statement.)
April 25 Pragma Inkaso SA:
* Acquires liabilities in Q1 of the total nominal value of 216.7 million zlotys ($55.53 million) down 40 percent year on year
* Gains 119 new clients in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9021 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------