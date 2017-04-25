(Corrects story from April 21. Corrects yoy difference in acquired liabilities in Q1 in headline and in body text to 40 pct decrease from 8 pct decrease. Company corrected its own statement.)

April 25 Pragma Inkaso SA:

* Acquires liabilities in Q1 of the total nominal value of 216.7 million zlotys ($55.53 million) down 40 percent year on year

* Gains 119 new clients in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9021 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)