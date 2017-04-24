April 24 Idea Bank SA:
* Reports Q1 net profit of 51.2 million zlotys ($13.11
million) versus net profit of 61.0 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net interest income (NII) was 185.2 million zlotys
versus adjusted NII of 130.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income was 103.7 million zlotys
vs adjusted net fee and commission income of 85.4 million zlotys
a year ago
* Administrative costs rose in Q1 to 152.7 million zlotys
from 130.0 million zlotys year on year
* Impairment losses on credits, loans and lease receivables
in Q1 increased to 61.8 million zlotys from 53.6 million zlotys
year on year
($1 = 3.9066 zlotys)
