BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Class Editori SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY total revenue ($80.55 million) 72.7 million euros versus 78.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 16.9 million euros versus loss 22.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group