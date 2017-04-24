UPDATE 1-Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
April 24 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA:
* Said on Friday that the court in Milan has granted time till Aug. 18 to file the final proposal of composition with creditors or approval of debt restructuring agreement
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD