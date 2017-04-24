BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 H-Farm SpA:
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV