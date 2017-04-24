UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Juventus FC SpA:
* Said on Friday it finalised an agreement with Boca Juniors for the acquisition of player Rodrigo Bentancur
* The consideration for the acquisition is 9.5 million euros ($10.29 million) payable in two financial years
* The purchase value may increase in the course of the duration of the contract on achieving given conditions based on a certain number of official games played by the player
* In case of transfer of the player, Boca Juniors will be entitled to receive 50 pct of the amounts collected by Juventus
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources