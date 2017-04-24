BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Starhedge SA:
* Said on Saturday that Viart sp. z o.o (Viart) lowered its stake in the company to 1.4 pct from 30.4 pct
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV