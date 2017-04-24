UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Pamapol SA:
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 453.6 million zlotys ($116.04 million) versus 416.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was 9.8 million zlotys versus 7.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 3.2 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9089 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources