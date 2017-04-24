BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Qumak SA:
* Said on Friday that its shareholders are to vote on a bond issue on May 19
* The company plans to issue bonds of the total nominal value of up to 30.0 million zlotys ($7.67 million)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
