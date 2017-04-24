BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24, Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC):
* Says fines Telefonica SA 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for failure to comply with Reference Leased Line Offer (Oferta de Referencia de Lineas Alquiladas, ORLA)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group