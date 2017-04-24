April 24 Master Pharm SA:

* Said on Friday that its management board plans to pay FY 2016 dividend at 0.22 zloty per share, 4.7 million zlotys ($1.21 million) in total

* The company's supervisory board agreed on the management board's proposal

