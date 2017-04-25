BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 Action SA:
* Says its FY 2016 revenue was 3.16 billion zlotys ($809.28 million)versus 5.31 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY operating loss was 147.5 million zlotys versus profit of 35.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 159.8 million zlotys versus profit of 23.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9047 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21