BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 25 Bioton SA:
* Said on Monday that its FY 2016 revenue was 347.8 million zlotys ($71.04 million) versus 404.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss of 28.6 million zlotys versus loss of 522.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit loss was 12.5 million zlotys versus loss of 512.4 million zlotys a year ago
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22