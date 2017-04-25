UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects net profit figure in the headline from 1.6 mln lira to 11.6 mln lira)
April 25 Tat Gida AS:
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 265.1 milllion lira versus 251.4 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 11.6 million lira ($3.24 million) versus 20.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5756 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources