April 25 KAP-Beteiligungs-AG:

* Said on Monday KAP-Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's Management Board member and its speaker Stefan Geyler resigned from his office as member of the Management Board of KAP-Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft within immediate effect

* Fried Moeller was appointed as a deputy member to the Management Board with effect from April 27, 2017 until April 25, 2018

* During his office as a management board member, Fried Moeller's office as a supervisory board member will be temporarily vacated

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)