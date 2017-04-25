April 25 JCDecaux SA:

* Announces on Monday that following the decision of the Paris Administrative Court cancelling the competition procedure regarding urban furniture of information and of advertisment, its subsidiary Somupi (66 percent owned by JCDecaux and 34% by the Publicis Group) will appeal in cassation to the France "Conseil d'Etat"

* Considers its offer consistent with the Local Advertising Regulation

