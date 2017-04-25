April 25 Chargeurs SA:

* Announces on Monday final payment of the final dividend of 0.35 euro ($0.3809) per share on May 30, 2017

* Option to reinvest in new shares at an issue price of 18.39 euros per share

* Reinvestment period runs from May 3 to May 22, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2puR1vP

