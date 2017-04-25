April 25 Stanusch Technologies SA:

* Informed on Monday that it increased capital via issue of 1.0 million series E shares at issue price 0.15 zloty ($0.04) per share

* Series E shares to be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive rights

