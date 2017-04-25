April 25 HubStyle SA:

* Informed on Monday that it plans to issue up to 1,500 bonds of series B at issue price 1,000 zloty ($257.00) each

* Series B bonds to be issued via private subscription

* The bonds will bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 8.0 pct on an annualized basis

* The redemption date is set at May 15, 2018

($1 = 3.8911 zlotys)