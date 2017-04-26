Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
April 26 Echo Investment SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 480.1 million zlotys ($124.43 million) versus 586.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 387.7 million zlotys versus 514.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit was 604.7 million zlotys versus 911.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8585 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11