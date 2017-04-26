UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Esotiq & Henderson SA:
* Informed on Tuesday that Q4 revenue was 40.1 million zlotys ($10.4 million) versus 33.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 964,000 zlotys versus operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 182,000 zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources