April 26 Astarta Holding NV:

* Said on Tuesday that its Q1 sugar sales volumes were up 115 pct up year on year, at 141,460 tonnes

* Q1 wheat sales volumes were at 100,066 tonnes, up 1,249 pct year on year,

* Q1 corn sales volume were at 166,621 tonnes, up 51 pct year on year

