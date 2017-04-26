April 26 Merlin Group SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it plans to increase its capital by issuance of up to 3.5 million series F shares at issue price 0.50 zloty ($0.13) per share

* Series F shares to be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive rights

