April 26 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years

* Achievement of BiG strategic plan’s revenue and EBITDA targets extended by two years

* Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 86.6 million euros ($94.32 million), an increase of 2.6 pct compared to Q1 2016 on an organic basis, and excluding foreign currency impact

