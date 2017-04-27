April 27 Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:

* Said on Wednesday that the amount of the annual contribution to compulsory bank resolution fund for 2017 set by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BGF) for the bank is 24.7 million zlotys ($6.37 million)

* The total contributions for BGF recognised by the bank in costs of Q1 amounted to 28.7 million zlotys

