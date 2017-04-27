UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
April 27 Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:
* Said on Wednesday that the amount of the annual contribution to compulsory bank resolution fund for 2017 set by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BGF) for the bank is 24.7 million zlotys ($6.37 million)
* The total contributions for BGF recognised by the bank in costs of Q1 amounted to 28.7 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: