April 27 Getin Noble Bank SA:

* Said on Wednesday that the amount of the annual contribution to compulsory bank resolution fund for 2017 set by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BGF) for the bank is 46.7 million zlotys ($12.05 million)

* The entire contribution amount will be recognised in costs for the first quarter of 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)