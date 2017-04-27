BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH:
* Said on Wednesday would pay a compensation of 1.0 percent to the profit participation certificates and profit participation certificates in May
* The difference to the compensation provided for in the applicable profit participation and profit participation certificates (6.0 per cent for the listed profit-participation certificates) is still to be paid in the current year-presumably in Q4
* The main reason for the shift in the full payout is the liquidity requirement for the ongoing restructuring of SeniVita Social Care GmbH, which specializes in the provision of care services and the operation of nursing care facilities and is scheduled to be completed in Q3
* The first positive effects should already be apparent in the second half of the year 2017, both SeniVita Sozial gGmbH and SeniVita Social Care GmbH should then again report in positive figures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency