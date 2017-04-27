April 27 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):

* Said on Wednesday that it signed with Polish ministry of health a deal for sale and delivery of an antitubercular vaccine for 688,068 zlotys gross ($177,681)

($1 = 3.8725 zlotys)