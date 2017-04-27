April 27 EFIX Dom Maklerski SA:

* Plans to conditionally increase share capital via the issue of the subscription warrants for series K shares

* Each warrant will entitle to buy one series K share

* The increase of the share capital would be up to 1 million zlotys ($258,038) via the issuance of up to 100,000 series K at the issue price no lower than 10 zlotys each

* The shares will be issued without preemptive rights

* The shareholders agreed to divest an organised part of the company via a contribution in-kind in the amount of 2.7 million zlotys

* Among others, the organised part of the company includes non-material and legal value of the projekt EXERIA

