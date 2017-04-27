BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
(Refiles to remove extraneous text in first bullet)
April 27 Pharma Mar SA:
* Q1 positive EBITDA 70,000 euros ($75,999) versus negative 3.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 7.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 45.5 million euros versus 42.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation