April 28 Kruk SA:
* Said on Thursday that its Q1 net profit was 80.1 million
zlotys ($20.6 million) versus 60.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue was 254.2 million zlotys versus 160.7 million
zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 121.3 million zlotys versus 70.2
million zlotys a year ago
* In Q1, for the first time in the company's history, the
debt recoveries from abroad were higher than in Poland
* 90 percent of its investment came from abroad in Q1, from
Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Italy, whilst
recoveries from foreign portfolios accounted for more than 50
percent
* "I expect the trend to continue, as we are still expanding
our operations in new markets. We are actively hiring in Italy
and Spain − at the end of the quarter, we already had more than
200 staff in these two countries. I believe that month after
month will unlock further potential of our new markets,”, CEO
Piotr Krupa said
Source text: and bit.ly/2qd4JRl
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8852 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)