April 28 Kruk SA:

* Said on Thursday that its Q1 net profit was 80.1 million zlotys ($20.6 million) versus 60.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 revenue was 254.2 million zlotys versus 160.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 operating profit was 121.3 million zlotys versus 70.2 million zlotys a year ago

* In Q1, for the first time in the company's history, the debt recoveries from abroad were higher than in Poland

* 90 percent of its investment came from abroad in Q1, from Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Italy, whilst recoveries from foreign portfolios accounted for more than 50 percent

* "I expect the trend to continue, as we are still expanding our operations in new markets. We are actively hiring in Italy and Spain − at the end of the quarter, we already had more than 200 staff in these two countries. I believe that month after month will unlock further potential of our new markets,”, CEO Piotr Krupa said

Source text: and bit.ly/2qd4JRl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8852 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)