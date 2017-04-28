BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 28 ICBC Turkey Bank AS:
* Reported on Thursday unconsolidated net profit of 32.2 million lira ($9.03 million) versus loss of 4.4 million lira year ago
* Q1 unconsolidated net interest income of 85.3 million lira versus 60.7 million lira year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5654 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.