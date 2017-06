April 28 Dogan Gazetecilik:

* Said on Thursday decided to buy 25 percent stake in Oncu Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi (Oncu GSYO) through participation into capital increase in Oncu GSYO with 20.0 million lira ($5.61 million)

* Share capital of Oncu GSYO will be increased to 80.0 million lira from 51.0 million lira

