BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 ePrice SpA:
* Reported on Thursday Q1 prelim. revenues of 45.8 million euros ($49.89 million) versus 59.5 million euros a year ago (proforma Q1 2016: 42.2 million euros)
* The 2017 guidance, disclosed in March, is confirmed
* 2017 guidance forecasts double-digit growth in revenues and gross merchandise volume, as well as improved margins, both expected to accelerate in the second half of the year
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
