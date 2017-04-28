April 28 MBF Group SA:

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on May 30 on capital increase via issue of 1.1 million series H shares of nominal value of 2.5 zloty ($0.65) per share

* Series H shares to be issue via private offer and will be directed to the company's shareholders

($1 = 3.8571 zlotys)