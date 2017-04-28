BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 MBF Group SA:
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on May 30 on capital increase via issue of 1.1 million series H shares of nominal value of 2.5 zloty ($0.65) per share
* Series H shares to be issue via private offer and will be directed to the company's shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8571 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.