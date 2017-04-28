April 28 Italiaonline SpA:

* Said on Thursday shareholders resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend equal to EUR 0.692 per share

* Shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 90.00 (as aggregate of the privileged dividends for years 2014, 2015 and 2016) per each outstanding savings share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)