BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 Italiaonline SpA:
* Said on Thursday shareholders resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend equal to EUR 0.692 per share
* Shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 90.00 (as aggregate of the privileged dividends for years 2014, 2015 and 2016) per each outstanding savings share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: