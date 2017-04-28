April 28 Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES SA (PEPEES):

* Said on Thursday that its signed prelim. agreement concerning purchase of 34.9 pct stake in Gospodarstwo Rolne Ponary sp. z o.o. (Ponary)

* The company signed also agreements allowing it to buy all remaining stake of Ponary

* The price for all shares is set at 11.7 million zlotys ($3.03 million)

* Conclusion of Ponary acquisition to ensure the implementation of the company's strategy for access to raw materials through own starch of potato crops

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)