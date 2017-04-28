April 28 Class Editori SpA:

* Said on Thursday that the board decided to issue up to 3.5 million ordinary shares, category A, for up to 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million)

* Price per share to be EUR 0.98

* Capital increase follows exercise of powers granted by shareholders on April 27, 2012

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)