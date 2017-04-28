BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28Mobile & Commerce Solutions PCL :
* FY 2016 operating loss at 216,540 euros ($236,764.84) versus 192,630 euros a year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 193,264 euros versus 182,302 euros a year ago
* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016 at 0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2oSBWjV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.