BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
AMMAN May 1 Jordan's Arab Bank Group, the country's largest lender, said its first-quarter net profit was $218.2 million, slightly down from $218.3 million a year earlier.
Its loan book and overall operations continued to grow despite exchange rate fluctuations, it said in a statement on Monday.
Total loans rose 3 percent to $24.4 billion as of the end of March, while deposits stood at $33 billion compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Louise Heavens)
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.