AMMAN May 1 Jordan's Arab Bank Group, the country's largest lender, said its first-quarter net profit was $218.2 million, slightly down from $218.3 million a year earlier.

Its loan book and overall operations continued to grow despite exchange rate fluctuations, it said in a statement on Monday.

Total loans rose 3 percent to $24.4 billion as of the end of March, while deposits stood at $33 billion compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Louise Heavens)