May 1 Pelion SA:

* Said on Friday that its unit, Pharmapoint SA, to recognise an impairment at amount of 8.9 million zlotys ($2.30 million) on value of goods purchased by a contractor

* The impairment to impact Q1 results of the company at amount of 8.9 million zlotys

