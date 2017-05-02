French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Bever Holding:
* Said on Sunday it completed 2016 with a result after tax of approximately 9.6 million euros ($10.48 million) (2015: 29 thousand euros)
* Profit before tax amounted to approximately 13.1 million euros in 2016
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
