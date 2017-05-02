May 2 Bever Holding:

* Said on Sunday it completed 2016 with a result after tax of approximately 9.6 million euros ($10.48 million) (2015: 29 thousand euros)

* Profit before tax amounted to approximately 13.1 million euros in 2016

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2p3mscX

