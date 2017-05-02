May 2 Netmedia SA:

* Said on Saturday that it recognised an impairment for value Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit SA shares at amount of 3.6 million zlotys ($930,786)

* The impairment to hit FY 2016 financial result of the company

* The company owns in total 32.94 pct of stake in Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8677 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)