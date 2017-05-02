UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Prochnik SA:
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 56.5 million zlotys ($14.6 million) versus 44.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 1.7 million zlotys versus 162,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8697 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources