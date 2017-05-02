May 2 Abadon Real Estate SA:

* Said on Friday that is FY 2016 revenue was 83.9 million zlotys ($21.69 million)

* FY net profit was 6.5 million zlotys

* FY operating 13.3 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8684 zlotys)