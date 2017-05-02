BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :
* Announced on Saturday FY net profit of 88.8 million euros ($96.92 million) versus 629.2 million euros year ago
* FY sales and services 988.6 million euros versus 3.38 billion euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2p3ArPZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials