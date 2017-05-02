May 2 Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):

* Says Russian Railways' network loaded 105.3 million tonnes of freight in April, up 3.9 pct versus year ago

* Freight turnover in April increased compared to the same month last year by 8 percent to 205 billion tariff tonne-km

* Freight turnover taking into empty wagon runs during the same period amounted to 261.2 billion tonne-km, up 7.4 pct

