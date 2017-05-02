May 2Europlan:

* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 4.32 billion roubles versus 4.02 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net profit of leasing and insurance segment 2.75 billion roubles, up 42 percent versus year ago

* Net interest margin for 2016 amounted to 11.74 percent

