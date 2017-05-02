May 2 Macro Games SA:

* Said on Friday that it has decided to discontinue issue of series G shares due to recent reduction in stock market valuations of computer games producers and market uncertainty

* Macro Games planned to issue G series shares in closed subscription to increase share capital by up to 2.6 million zlotys ($672,147.25)

